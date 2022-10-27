Krish Dhiman wins silver in boxing meet

Krish Dhiman, a student of Class XI (Arts) of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B Chandigarh, won silver medal in the 60-63 kg category at the 42th Chandigarh State Junior Boys’ Boxing Championship, organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, on October 16. Principal Pritinder Kaur praised Krish Dhiman on his accomplishment.