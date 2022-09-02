Kritika, Paritosh, Rashi win

Students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, bagged three medals in the 38th Chandigarh State Yogasan Sports Championship. Kritika Mishra secured gold medal, Paritosh Jain silver and Rashi bronze. A total of five students are selected for the national championship. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated the students and the yoga teacher for their sincere efforts. She wished them success and motivated them.