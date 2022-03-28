K'taka Higher Edn dept announces entrance test for professional courses

Bengaluru, March 28
Soon after the ongoing SSLC examinations, the Karnataka government is all set to hold the Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in the state.
The examinations will be held on June 16, 17, and 18, C.N.Ashwatha Narayan, Minister for Higher education, stated on Monday.
The dates have been scheduled by taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar kinds of tests in other states, the Minister stated.
While exams for Biology (morning) and Maths (afternoon) are scheduled on June 16, for Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) it will be held on June 17.
Kannada Language Test will be conducted on 18-06-2022 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates at selected centers.
The aspirant candidates can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications. IANS
