KV, Chamera-I

Palak Yadav, a student of Class X, has been selected to participate in the prestigious Young Scientist Programme (Yuvika) organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Palak was selected among numerous applicants from across the country based on her exceptional academic performance and keen interest in space science. She will be representing the school at the Yuvika programme, which is currently being held at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun. Principal Vijeta Dara extended heartfelt congratulations to Palak Yadav and wished her all the best for this enriching experience.

