KV, Dharamsala Cantonment, holds press conference

A press conference was held at the school to celebrate the third year of implementation of the NEP 2020. Hosting the district-level (Kangra district) function, the school represented KV, Yol Cantt, KV, Bhanala, KV, Alhilal, KV, Palampur, and KV, Naleti. Principal Pushpa Sharma chaired the press conference. She highlighted the various initiatives being taken by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan in accordance with the directives of the Union Ministry of Education and the aims, suggestions and proposals of the NEP 2020 to the media representatives from different news channels and newspapers. In her address, she explained that the NEP speaks of restructuring the stages based on the pedagogical nature and the curricular requirements into a 5+3+3+4 design.

