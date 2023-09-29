KV, Dharamsala Cantt, holds poster-making contest

A poster-making competition was organised in the Standard Club under the Standards Bureau at the school. Principal of the school Pushpa Sharma was the chief guest. The programme was conducted by Priyanka Sharma, TGT (maths). Doli, PGT (commerce), welcomed the Principal by giving her a memento and card. After this, students were briefed about the competition. In the competition, first place was secured by Bhoomi, a student of Class X, second place by Uday, student of Class XII, third place by Raghav, student of Class XII, and fourth place by Shivangi, student of Class IX. The winners were awarded by the chief guest.

#Dharamsala