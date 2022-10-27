KV No 2, Pathankot

A cluster-level competition on different activities under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ and ‘Kala Utsav’ was organised in the school under the guidance of Principal Hanumant Singh. The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Brigadier Sandeep S Sharda, SM, VSM. The programme started with Saraswati Vandana and welcome song sung by students of the host school. Students from six schools of Pathankot cluster took part in the competitions in group dances, group songs, solo acting, solo songs, visual arts, drawing and painting, toy games, etc. The programme ended with the announcement of result of all the events.
