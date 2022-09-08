KV OCF 29 B, Chandigarh

Teacher's Day was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was arranged by CCA team in which students played the role of teachers and teachers presented activities as students. Floral tribute was paid to S. Radhakrishnan by Principal K S Pathania, SMT Jatinder Kaur, HM Sanju Sundi along with Head Boy and Head Girl. Gautam Raj, a student, shared his thoughts in a speech. Students of Class XII arranged a cultural programme under the guidance of their class teachers. It was followed by words of wisdom by the Principal.
