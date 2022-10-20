KV OCF, Chandigarh

The school organised investiture ceremony marking the formation of a new student council. The ceremony started by offering flowers to Goddess Saraswati by chief guest Vipul Sinha, GM, OCF, and Chairman KV OCF, along with the Principal KS Pathania. Boy Scouts and Girl Guides welcomed the chief guest with yells and salute. The Principal welcomed the chief guest by presenting him a sapling and card. A march past of core captains, followed by students of four houses — Shivaji, Tagore, Ashoka and Raman — was held. It was followed by oath taking by head girl Suhani (Class XII). Newly elected core committee of student council was adorned by the chief guest with sashes and badges. Rest of the council members were given badges by their respective house masters and associate house masters. Head boy Gautam Raj, in his speech, pledged to keep the flag of the school flying high. Tiny tots of the vidyalaya performed bhangra. A sapling was planted by the chief guest. A memento was presented to the chief guest by the Principal. A vote of thanks was proposed by Mahesh Kumari (PGT Eng).