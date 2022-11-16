KV OCF, Sec 29, Chandigarh

Children's Day event at the school started by paying tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru by K.S. Pathania, Principal, teachers and students. The tiny tots performed dances on the occasion and teachers and students delivered speech on Chacha Nehru's devotion for welfare, education and development of children. It was followed by the inauguration of Bal Mela by the Principal. Variety of stalls were set up by the students house-wise. A variety of activities and games were arranged by the students of Class IX. Children enjoyed shopping and relished the cuisines of different states. The teachers made the day special for all students by organising different activities. In his speech, the Principal encouraged the students to imbibe good moral values, dream big and believe in themselves.