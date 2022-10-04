KV, OCF, Sector 29-B, Chandigarh

Gandhi Jayanti was observed in the school. In the morning assembly, floral tributes were offered to Mahatma Gandhi by Principal KS Pathania and the staff members. Naushad of Class XII delivered a speech. A special quiz was conducted by students of Class XII. In-charge, CCA, Mahesh Kumari threw light upon the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand avalanche: 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...