KV OCF, Sector29, Chandigarh

Global Menstrual Hygiene Day was celebrated at the school. The theme this year was, "Good menstrual health and hygiene practices can prevent infections, reduce odor and help stay comfortable during your period". All girl students from classes V to XII along with staff members were told about the health awareness workshop by Dr Priyanka and Dr Nikita from GMCH - 32, Chandigarh. Principal KS Pathania thanked both doctors for imparting valuable information to the girl students.