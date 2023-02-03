KV, Palampur

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. Students took pride in glorifying and celebrating the spirit of unity. Principal Sunil Kumar hoisted the National Flag. The cultural programme commenced with a speech on the importance of the day. Ayushman, Daksh, Ashish, Manvi Gautam of the Primary section recited patriotic poems. A group dance was also presented. The Principal urged everyone to remain loyal and devoted towards the nation. The programme came to an end with the singing of the National Anthem and distribution of sweets.
