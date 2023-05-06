Labour Day at DC Model School, Panchkula

As a mark of respect and regard towards the team of workers, students of the school celebrated International Labours Day. The celebration aimed at sensitising the students about dignity of labour and to respect the Class IV employees whose played a pivotal role in the smooth functioning of the school. A special assembly was organised by the students of classes I to VIII to honour the helpers. The students expressed their gratitude by presenting ‘thank you’ cards and bouquets. The students presented songs, dance performances, skits, speech etc. to showcase the indispensable role of the labour. The highlight of the celebration was the fun games arranged for them by the students.