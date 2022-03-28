issue at hand

Lack of resources leaves students of tribal MP village with no access to education

Lack of resources leaves students of tribal MP village with no access to education

Image: iStock

Neemuch, March 28

A single upper primary school with classes till standard 8 was the only ray of hope for the 136 students of Dhakadkhedi, a tribal-dominated village under Manasa tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.

However, these 63 girls and 73 boys found themselves with no access to education during the pandemic, when schools were ordered shut and online classes became the new norm.

The village, with a population of 784, is home to 160 families. Manasa, the nearest town and also the tehsil headquarters, is 42 km away. A pucca road connects Dhakadkhedi to Manasa via Kanjarda village. Here, agriculture is the mainstay and a majority of the locals are farm labourers who survive on a meagre daily wage of Rs 150.

Apart from the upper primary school, a student hostel run by the Tribal Welfare Department had been supporting the education of 26 children from nearby villages.

"While parents are apprehensive about getting their young children enrolled at hostels, they do so hoping that they will have a better future," said Prahlada Solanki, a teacher at a primary school in Dhakadkhedi.

Ineffective models of education

The Madhya Pradesh government came up with three education models to bridge the digital divide for tribal children — DigiLEP, Doordarshan and mohalla classes. However, none of these proved particularly effective for Dhakadkhedi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched DigiLEP in April 2020 as a 'Learning Enhancement Programme' that aimed to promote online education in the state. Back then, he sounded certain that this application would be a one-of-a-kind platform that would connect clusters of teachers and students from Class 1 to 8 through WhatsApp groups, allowing them to share textbook-based videos.

"DigiLEP – Aapki Studies, Aapke Ghar is an app made for this purpose," Chauhan had said, though it remained inaccessible to the tribal students of Dhakadkhedi, and the insubstantial economic state of the locals questioned the efficacy of this online education model.

Of the 63 girls studying in the government school of Dhakadkhedi, only five have an Android phone available at home — the minimum requirement to access DigiLEP. The few who did have access to smartphones could hardly afford to spend on regular recharges for internet use.

Compounding the problem was the lack of consistent mobile connectivity in Dhakadkhedi and the half a dozen nearby villages, with the nearest base transceiver station, or cell tower, in Kanjarda. One had to head for the upper reaches of the village in the hope of catching a network, and even then, it was barely good enough to make a phone call.

Solanki explained: "DigiLEP could not be effective here because people did not have Android phones, and even mobile networks remained patchy. We had tried to give better education to students, especially girls, and had flagged these local concerns to the district education authorities." As the second education model, the state School Education Department had announced that it would broadcast class-wise lessons through Doordarshan and All India Radio. This medium failed as well in Dhakadkhedi due to the lack of television sets and radios in the majority of the households here.

PS Goyal, district project coordinator of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, a government initiative to provide equitable education, said they had apprised authorities about the various problems in these villages that teachers had flagged.

"The district education setup, in the interim, was banking on mohalla classes to fill this vacuum," he added. "The dedication shown by teachers even in such trying circumstances to teach children and ensure that they are not denied education was worth appreciating."

These mohalla classes were the third model the state government had come up with. These had looked the most promising for rural Madhya Pradesh. Under this approach, teachers were to 'take classes of' school children at two different chaupals, or the village's gathering places, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m every day. Contrary to the expectations, only five to six students on an average attended these mohalla classes in this remote village.

In these sessions, all the children, irrespective of which class they were studying in, were made to sit together. They would have to wait for their turn as the appointed teacher would attend to each pupil individually. Given the erratic schedules and disconnected learning techniques, parents were not keen on sending their children to these sessions, and students were not enthused by this mode of learning either.

Lack of mid-day meals, sports, and other regular school activities further discouraged parents and their wards from relying on this government initiative.

The helplessness resulting from such lack of resources is evident among parents and children. Nandlal Tawad, one such parent from Dhakadkhedi, said he couldn't afford to buy a smartphone for his children because of his poor income. As a result, they remained disconnected from their classes during the pandemic. This, and the lack of mobile connectivity, stood in the way of his dream of seeing his children get quality education.

Gender inequality

Adding to the problem was how female wards continued to play second fiddle to boys when it came to attending mohalla classes. Solanki acknowledged that in Dhakadkhedi "only a few students had benefited from mohalla classes, that too mostly boys, and that the attendance of girls had remained relatively low".

According to a policy brief by the Right to Education forum, as many as 10 million girls were at a risk of dropping out of secondary schools due to pandemic-induced reasons such as a downward spiral of family income and digital inaccessibility. Moreover, even pre-pandemic, Madhya Pradesh ranked among the top three states where more than 8 percent of girls stayed 'out of school' (dropouts as well as those who never went to school), according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2016.

The need for unaffordable smart devices and fluctuating network connectivity had added to this education barrier manifold in Dhakadkhedi. The nearby villages of Danthalai, Khedabaraji, Kundalia Khurd, Kundaliya Buzurg, Makodi Modi, Gothra and Nayagaon did not fare any better either.

Traditional gender norms tend to push schoolgirl dropouts towards household chores and eventually to marriage. The ASER suggests that the predominant reason for girls to drop out of school is family constraints, and enrolling these girls back remains a struggle.

Dinesh Padaypati, a social worker in Manasa, explained: "We wanted these girls to study. Along with ensuring a proper mobile network, the government should have provided Android mobile phones to girls in these areas, so that they could have continued their studies." "There is also a concerted effort to educate the rural populace about the perils of child marriage, which primarily takes place due to lack of education," he added. "Despite our efforts, child marriages continue to take place and ruin any chance a girl has to study further." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

3
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

4
Punjab

Punjab farm unions threaten statewide stir over prepaid smart meters

5
Punjab

Centre's no to Punjab's demand for additional coal

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

7
Punjab

Punjab Speaker tenders apology to Akal Takht over cow worship

8
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

9
Nation

Mercury rising: IMD predicts heat wave in many parts, including Punjab and Haryana

10
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Top Stories

People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues, to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

Shares a video message to this effect

Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Kejriwal

Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Arvind Kejriwal

In a virtual briefing, he alleges that the BJP-led central g...

SpiceJet aircraft hits pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...

Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

The deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter

Cities

View All

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

Congress leader Parmjit Batra, son hurt in firing, FIR filed

After 14 months, police register FIR of woman claiming torture

3 days left, Amritsar MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Amritsar DHO warns of action against unregistered food operators

Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre’s move on rules governing UT staff; says Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Amit Shah

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

Poor infra: Dug-up road and broken sewer pipes add to commuters' woes

Patwari's post: Cleared exam but still waiting for appointment

Sukhpal Khaira: Even if I hadn't been freed, I would have emerged victorious

Jalandhar: Thyroid tumour weighing 2kg removed after 7-hour surgery

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Woman tweets to CM, police; probe ordered

Environmental activists hold protest outside Ludhiana Mayor's house

Four nabbed for cultivating poppy, 2 for stealing cables

Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Villagers foil bid to break open ATM at Bhundri

Man, son killed in accident

Samana man, son killed in accident

433 more administered Covid vaccine in Patiala district

Shop worker films girl in trial room, held