Lamp of Knowledge event at St Stephen's School, Togan

The school organised the Lamp of Knowledge Ceremony for the outgoing students of Class XII on February 4. As a symbolic gesture, students of Class XII passed the "lamp of knowledge" to Class XI students. Seeing the heartfelt participation of all concerned, Principal Roy da Silva showered words of commendation and motivation for students of Class XII on behalf of school Director Carver, Managing Trustee Diana, co-ordinators, teachers and parents. The event — replete with camaraderie and gratitude — witnessed games, music and dance, followed by lunch for staff and students.
