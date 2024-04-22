AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised langar on Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the school organised a free langar (a monthly feature) for the attendants of patients admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh. People from all walks of life in and around the PGI stood in a queue to obtain the sumptuous meals served to them. They relished rice, chana and halwa that was served with compassion by the school staff. A sense of contentment could be seen in the eyes of everyone.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh