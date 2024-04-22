AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised langar on Ram Navami

On the occasion of Ram Navami, the school organised a free langar (a monthly feature) for the attendants of patients admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh. People from all walks of life in and around the PGI stood in a queue to obtain the sumptuous meals served to them. They relished rice, chana and halwa that was served with compassion by the school staff. A sense of contentment could be seen in the eyes of everyone.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...