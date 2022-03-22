Language exam scheduled for March 23 postponed to April 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The final exams of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class V started today. A total of 48,582 students appeared for today’s examination in Ludhiana district.

As the state government has declared holiday on March 23 (to mark the Martyrdom Day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev), the scheduled exam for Class V which was to be held tomorrow, has now been postponed to April 2. Tomorrow it is language paper for Class V students like Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi etc, which will now be held on April 2. As per the original dste sheet the the last exam of Class V was scheduled to be held on April 1.

Talking to The Tribune, Jaswinder Kaur, DEO Primary said the exams kicked off today and the students took the exam for the environment studies. It was conducted smoothly in the entire district. The reports from about 20 blocks were compiled by the department.

As many as 23,321 students from the government schools, and 1,675 students of Class V from aided schools took the exam today in the district. Apart from these, 23,586 students from private schools in the district also appeared for the exam today. Commenting on the disruption in the exam schedule due to declarartion of a holiday in the state, Parveen Kumar from Government School Teacher Union said that holiday or no holiday does not matter, what is more important is that our students should know about the sacrifices made by the martyrs to bring them Independence.

“The students should know what have they done to make India independent and students should know how we got independence”, said Kumar.