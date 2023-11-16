Language festival at GHS, Hallo Majra

A language festival was organised in the school under the guidance of Headmistress Anuradha Gupta. Neelam Sharma, CRC, and Nidhi as a volunteer of kacchisarak and SMC members visited the school and keenly observed the programme. They appreciated the students’ efforts and activities. The programme was meant for primary and upper primary classes. Student participated in various activities as newspaper reading, Spell Bee, slogan writing, poster making, etc. Student recited shlokas, poems and folk songs in their regional language as Maithili and Bhojpuri. The Headmistress honoured and appreciated the participating students and winners were awarded with prizes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off anti-drug bicycle rally in Ludhiana
25,000 people registered for the rally which starts from Pun...