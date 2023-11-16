Language festival at GHS, Hallo Majra

A language festival was organised in the school under the guidance of Headmistress Anuradha Gupta. Neelam Sharma, CRC, and Nidhi as a volunteer of kacchisarak and SMC members visited the school and keenly observed the programme. They appreciated the students’ efforts and activities. The programme was meant for primary and upper primary classes. Student participated in various activities as newspaper reading, Spell Bee, slogan writing, poster making, etc. Student recited shlokas, poems and folk songs in their regional language as Maithili and Bhojpuri. The Headmistress honoured and appreciated the participating students and winners were awarded with prizes.