Last date of ‘Pariksha-Pe-Charcha’ extended

Chandigarh, January 29

The Central Government has extended the last date to participate in the 5th edition of 'Pariksha-Pe-Charcha' till February 3, 2022. An official spokesperson said that PM Narendra Modi has introduced the concept of 'Pariksha-Pe-Charcha', a special programme based on interaction, in which students, their parents and teachers from the country and abroad interact with the Prime Minister.