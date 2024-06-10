Lazy hawk’s flight

Once a foreigner friend of a king gifted him two magnificent hawks. Their beaks were of yellow colour and feathers were violet. Their heads were totally black and had brown and black stripes below the neck. A diamond collar around their neck added to their beauty. It was believed that these hawks could fly at the speed of 300km/hr.

The king’s friend also brought a trainer along with them. But the king preferred to get the hawks trained from local trainers rather than foreign ones, so he politely refused his friend’s offer and sent them back with some gifts.

The king decided to build a huge and beautiful tree for his hawks and requested the trainers from all across his country to come and train the hawks. Soon, a tree was built which looked exactly like a real one and master trainers from all over the country started coming to show their skill. After a long search and series of tess, the king appointed two trainers for the hawks who started training the hawks.

They taught them to fly high, respond to the king’s orders, soar and glide in style. Soon the hawks started responding to the king’s orders. But one of the two hawks always clung to the branch of the tree that the king had made for them. The king was worried. He changed many trainers but no trainer could instruct him to fly. So, the king called the foreign trainer for him. As the trainer arrived, within a day the lazy hawk took a lofty flight in the sky. Everyone was astonished.

The king called the trainer to his room and asked the secret behind his success. To this the trainer replied that “we all are born to fly, but we do not recognise our capabilities. We cling to what we feel comfortable, exactly the same way as the hawk stayed on the branch of the tree. I just cut off the branch of the tree and the hawk had no other choice but to fly”.

Moral: We all have extraordinary capabilities. We just need to recognise them.

Amayra Sharma, Class IV, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur