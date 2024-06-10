Lazy hawk’s flight

Once a foreigner friend of a king gifted him two magnificent hawks. Their beaks were of yellow colour and feathers were violet. Their heads were totally black and had brown and black stripes below the neck. A diamond collar around their neck added to their beauty. It was believed that these hawks could fly at the speed of 300km/hr.
The king’s friend also brought a trainer along with them. But the king preferred to get the hawks trained from local trainers rather than foreign ones, so he politely refused his friend’s offer and sent them back with some gifts.
The king decided to build a huge and beautiful tree for his hawks and requested the trainers from all across his country to come and train the hawks. Soon, a tree was built which looked exactly like a real one and master trainers from all over the country started coming to show their skill. After a long search and series of tess, the king appointed two trainers for the hawks who started training the hawks.
They taught them to fly high, respond to the king’s orders, soar and glide in style. Soon the hawks started responding to the king’s orders. But one of the two hawks always clung to the branch of the tree that the king had made for them. The king was worried. He changed many trainers but no trainer could instruct him to fly. So, the king called the foreign trainer for him. As the trainer arrived, within a day the lazy hawk took a lofty flight in the sky. Everyone was astonished.
The king called the trainer to his room and asked the secret behind his success. To this the trainer replied that “we all are born to fly, but we do not recognise our capabilities. We cling to what we feel comfortable, exactly the same way as the hawk stayed on the branch of the tree. I just cut off the branch of the tree and the hawk had no other choice but to fly”.
Moral: We all have extraordinary capabilities. We just need to recognise them.
Amayra Sharma, Class IV, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police
L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...
PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds
Says his government is fully committed to 'kisan kalyan'
Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade
Optimism in the markets is due to various factors
4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada
Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police when they were res...
Number of women ministers in Modi government comes down from 10 to 7
Among the 7 ministers sworn in on Sunday are Nirmala Sithara...