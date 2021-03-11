Learning about bio diversity

AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh, observed Biodiversity Day through various activities. Students organised a special assembly wherein they expressed their concerns about the raising threats for bio diversity. Children made a herbarium and participated in competitions such as slogan writing, poster making and PowerPoint presentations on the topic.
