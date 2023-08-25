Learning new lessons from Sansad Bharat Darshan

Education is not complete without practical knowledge. While books give us an idea about something, practical knowledge gives a new perspective to see things differently. Practical knowledge has became an important part of curriculum nowadays and provides positive exposure to young minds. Students gain a lot by learning through practical assignments.

In order to ensure that bright students get an opportunity and right kind of practical exposure “Sansad Bharat Darshan” programme has been conceptualised by Sports, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

Under this initiative students are selected from his constituency for an educational trip. The selection is based on a written exam and an interview.

We were among the selected students who got a chance to be a part of this trip recently. As participants of this impeccably planned trip, we became acquainted with several new things.

There is a proverb “I hear and I forget, I see and I remember, I do and I comprehend” and I think this programme is the best example of this.The things that we experience in reality have a permanent impression on our minds.

How is the vast diversity of India being handled? How its economy works? The ideal great leaders and how the Parliament works? — These are some of the questions that often flashed through our minds and getting answers to all of these was the highlight of this trip.

The trip mainly focused on training young minds by improving their ability to communicate, facing the media, listening to others and gain experience.

From educational trips like these students get to know about different cultures, social interaction, personal development, etc.

In short, this educational trip was a full pack of knowledge that a book can never teach. It is a journey full of exposure, entertainments and experience.

Rudrani Bhardwaj, a student at nit, hamirpur &

Siya Sharma, student, ys parmar university, solan