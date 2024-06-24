Learning vs cramming

Did you ever feel that what you had learnt in your previous class was just for the show?

Did you ever feel that you are not learning but cramming your subjects?

What do you mean by learning? Learning enables us to truly understand the concept, rather than just memorising it for an exam.

Whereas cramming cannot be defined as learning but to cram a particular concept which could not be applied in long term. However, when you learn something you have better understanding of the topic, and you could apply it in real life situations.

Is it better to cram or learn? Surely some will say that to pass a test cramming is best and easy. But the question is, is it really? Is it beneficial to you?

The answer is no. To cram a topic is just like gambling. You may win or lose. Means you may remember it on spot or not that depends on you. Whereas learning may help you in the long term. You may easily enhance your knowledge and it will benefit you. And you will not forget a concept in an exam also.

So from today are you going to cram or learn a topic to enhance your knowledge and understanding for a topic? Options are available, but the choice is yours — long term or short term. Learning or cramming?

Aslesha Mankotia, Class X, School Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur