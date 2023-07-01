Let’s value our tradition while taking to West

Gunika

The world that we live in today is globalised. People are connected with one another, thanks to the advancement in technology. As a result, we are constantly aware of what is happening near us or in different countries. We are influenced by our surroundings and social media, which is yet another factor that connects us all. This influence is useful to learn about new things from all over the world, but the question that arises in my mind is that, we as the youth or as we call ourselves as the GenZ, are we getting so much influenced by other cultures that we are now forgetting our own?

We, Indians are known for our diversity and culture all over the world. If we don’t value our own culture, we cannot expect others to value it or respect it. Our culture is so special that we must preserve it. This starts from our own homes.

Over the past few years, we all have noticed that India is getting influenced by the West. We have been listening to western music, getting inspired by western fashion and watching western shows. I believe, that it is not wrong that we are doing so because it is good to experience different traditions and culture and get to know people who have different lifestyles than us. It helps in our overall development as we interact with people about whom we don’t know much. It does take a wrong turn when we forget our own tradition or end up disrespecting them.

I will share my personal experience on this. I am also influenced by the ‘Kpop culture’ that is so much in trend these days. I listen to Korean songs and watch their dramas. My life is also surrounded by that culture and it would probably be for a very long time. Even if I do show interest in that culture it does not mean that I have abandoned my own culture. When ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Oscars, I was really proud of my country and its people.

I have also experienced a case where one of my own distant cousin disrespected our own tradition on an occasion and got involved in an argument. On the one hand, I would agree on that what he did was wrong, but on the other, I totally understand why he did it, because he was so influenced by it. This is also why I make sure not to forget my roots.

We, Indians are known for our diversity and culture all over the world. If we don’t value our own culture, we cannot expect that others will value it or respect it. Our culture is so special that we must preserve it. This will start from our own homes. All of us enjoy the old songs from the 80’s and 90’s eras, so why not start from it? Try talking with your grandparents, they will be more than happy to tell you all about our culture and roots. Celebrate all those festivals celebrated in your country because it will bring out that feeling of belongingness and nationalism that will make us realise the importance of our culture. It is still not too late, we still have time to follow the western culture and at the same time embrace our own culture and identity

The writer is a student of Class Xi, YPS, Mohali