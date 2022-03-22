First person

Life is a muse for this teenaged poet

Covid-19 that has derailed the world for over two years was a blessing in disguise for Chandigarh girl Prisha as it gave her an opportunity to not only express herself in verse but also to come up with a collection of her poems in the form of a book titled ‘Poetry for the Young at Heart.’ The book is a collection of 60 poems that reflect her love for animals, nature, and literature. 

The teenager who is being home-schooled is a voracious reader and has already read over 500 books. She also loves Greek and Norse mythology and is currently designing matter for a podcast on this theme.  Topics such as nature and family bonding always piqued her interest and it is these topics that made her give an expression to her thoughts in a poetic manner. In a tete-a-tete she shares her thoughts with School Tribune

On the title of her book

I named my book ‘Poems for the Young at Heart’, not only for its appeal as a title but also because it has significant truth in it. A lot of poems in the compilation have what would be called the understanding of an adult but use language a child would easily understand.

Genesis of a writer

It started when I was very young, around 2 or 3 years old (I had learnt to speak, write, and read very early) and I wrote my first story. It was about a squirrel and a fox, and about their unique and adorable friendship. Maybe it wasn't very impressive as a full-blown novel can be as it was only about a page long. However, I am very proud of it and realised that I found so much fun and wonder in writing that it became an integral part of my everyday routine. 

Inspiration to write

I was inspired by the world around me; its colour and diversity has impacted my way of writing. I feel artists whether a poet, a writer, a painter or a sculptor, see the world a little differently. They are able to visualise emotions and feel the intensity much more than others. So I believe perhaps that is where they draw their inspirations from as well.  

  Her interests

I like to read and talk about issues. I am into many other forms of literature as well like story writing, plot making, and researching mythologies. I also like to paint a at times, somewhere around the weekends.

Favourite books

 Prisha's favorite book is the classic ‘Black Beauty’ by Anna Sewell. She also loves to read the ‘Heroes of Olympus’ series by Rick Riordan and The ‘Warriors’ series by Erin Hunter.

On being home-schooled

Our parents chose to homeschool my little brother and me as we have been travelling all around the world as part of my father's work related tours. Since we could never settle in one place for too long, they chose to teach us on–the–go. Although we have been to schools in India on and off but a lot of time we have been given the opportunity to be homeschooled. This also provided me possibilities to pursue other areas of interest such as Poetry, painting and exploring Myths and Legends.

About future

I dream of being many things really, and I have already achieved one of them. I would love to be a mythologist or a cryptozoologist. I am constantly studying about myths, legends and mythological beings. I would also love to become a public speaker so I can contribute to raising awareness and be the voice of the and my love for nature, humanity, and animals knows no bounds, so I would also love to be a zoologist or an animal chiropractor.

 Prisha’s book is available on various platforms such as Amazon, Kindle, GoogleBooks, Flipkart, MySubs, Magzter etc.

 

