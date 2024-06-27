The gracefulness, of a butterfly,

How gentle, and fragile they seem.

Gently fluttering on a calm summer day

Floating like a dream.

But sadly their time is over,

Hardly before it’s begun.

So enjoy your special moments.

Like a butterfly, In the sun.

Life is precious, precious than anything else. But people don’t value it. Life isn’t always bed full of rises, it contains both happiness and sadness. Life is like a chewing gum. It tastes excellent at first, but as we go on doing it, it turns unsavoury. Life is like a book, it has a beginning and an end. Life can be compared to an ice-cream, taste it before it melts. Life contain different flavours, and everyone tastes it. But I still try to value my life…

Jasmeey Kaur, Class VI, Bhagirathi Das DAV Public School, KB, Dharamsala