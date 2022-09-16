Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, Sept 16

The book 'Light House, did you forget?' written by Arshia Sharma, a Class VIII student at the Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh, is the story of an 18-year-old school-going girl Jiwa who is in love with Baekhyun, her classmate.

The story describes how their bus crashes into the ocean while they are on the way to their annual school trip to a lighthouse; how she was saved by Baekhyun and went into a coma; how Baekhyun or the other classmates couldn't survive this accident; how she met her mother 'in the other world'; and finally when she comes out of the coma, she discovers the necklace which Baekhyun had bought for her and snuck in her pocket, implicating that he also loved her.

The author has written the story so vividly that you start feeling yourself being part of the events. Her command of the language, vocabulary and use of phrases doesn't make you feel that you are reading a book written by a 13-year-old school student, which incidentally is also her first work.

When people in the whole world, including the children, were going through the toughest time of their life during the COVID pandemic exhibiting a strong feeling of distress, loneliness, and fear, the author, Arshia, in her tweens, was enjoying her passion of writing and has brought out a fascinating work carrying different emotions of life. She has done a remarkable job of combining reality with fantasy.

The link to the book:

https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=-jGHEAAAQBAJ