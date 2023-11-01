‘Literature Conclave’ at DAV Centenary Public School, Jind

A spectacular “Literature Conclave” was held in the school. Chief guest Anil Raoji (IPS), Dr Nisha Peshinji, Director DAVCMC, New Delhi, guest of honour Dr AK Chawla, former Vice-Chancellor, KUK and Dr Ranpal Singh, Vice-Chancellor, CRSU, graced the event. The auditorium was packed with several literati, students, teachers, alumni, parents, principals of various schools and heads of various administrations. A devotional song was sung by a student, Vidhi. In his welcome address, Regional officer Dr DD Vidyarthi put light on the importance of literature and added that the conclave is an effort to explore interest of students in the field of literature. The mesmerising musical rendition by DAV alumni Vikram Sirohiwall made audience spellbound. Famous author Dr Nisha Peshin, director of DAV College Managing Committee, dean of DAV United and in charge of publication of DAV textbooks, spoke about literature and its impact on education.
