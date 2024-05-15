Little Flower Convent, Sangrur

Students of the school performed extremely well in class 10 examinations, results of which were declared by the CBSE. Pritika topped with 99%, Raghav Gupta and Jaideep Singh shared the second position by securing 98.2% and Veda stood third with 98% marks. Out of 149 students, 60 secured 90% and above. Manager Francis Xavier and Principal Jeganathan complimented the staff, students, parents and all concerned for the excellent result.

