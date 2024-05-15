Little Flower Convent, Sangrur

Students of the school performed extremely well in class 10 examinations, results of which were declared by the CBSE. Pritika topped with 99%, Raghav Gupta and Jaideep Singh shared the second position by securing 98.2% and Veda stood third with 98% marks. Out of 149 students, 60 secured 90% and above. Manager Francis Xavier and Principal Jeganathan complimented the staff, students, parents and all concerned for the excellent result.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP to be made co-accused in excise policy scam, ED tells Delhi High Court
Verdict reserved on Sisodia’s bail pleas in money laundering...