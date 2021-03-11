Little Flower Convent School, Dhariwal

An act based on learning of English grammar was performed by the students of LFCS, Dhariwal. It was played under the supervision of Principal Rev Sr Regina Paul. Club in charges Shifali and Punamjit, along with the club representative students Harleen Kaur and Samarth taught the easy way of learning grammar. The Principal, teachers and students appreciated the play.
