Little Flower Public Senior Secondary School, Durana

The Class X board examination result has been declared, in which students of the institution fared well. Out of 51 students, 12 students score more than 90% marks. Alok Sharma stood first scoring 97% and Shweta second with 95.5% marks. Sunidhi got 94.5%, Anav 94.4%, Sania 94.1%, Himanshu 94%, Khushi 92.7%, Rashika 92.4%, Priyanka 91.2%, Priyanshu 91.1%a, Arjun 90.8% and Shivanshu got 90.4%. And rest of the students have passed their examination with flying colours grabbing more than 85% marks.

