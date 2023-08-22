Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was held where the students showcased a colourful spectacle of India’s vision through their performances. They presented their feelings in honour of their motherland and sacrifices made by great freedom fighters in the form of speech, mime, taekwondo, yoga, dance, fancy dress, poetry, etc. A beautiful rendition from students transcended the ambience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Main kuch bhi bolunga to log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...