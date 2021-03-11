Lord Krishna Public School, Ugala, Ambala

To commemorate the birth and enlightenment of Gautam Buddha, students celebrated Buddha Purnima with fervour. The occasion began with President Anil Nagar and Principal Manmeet Kakkar lighting the ceremonial lamp. The President reflected on the significance of the day and talked about the enlightenment phase of Lord Buddha. The message of being compassionate to fellow beings was conveyed by the Principal. To mark the occasion, students presented a dance performance and sang a devotional song. The students were motivated through speeches and poems to follow and practice the preaching of Lord Buddha.
