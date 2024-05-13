Lord Krishna School, Ugala

The school celebrated International Labour Day by organising a special assembly for the supporting staff of the institute. Students showcased their talent and creativity through a captivating play centred around the theme of ‘Child labour’. The other performances shed light on the struggles and achievements of the labour community, emphasising the importance of their role in society. Gifts were distributed to the housekeeping staff and the supporting staff of the school by the school management — Anil Nagar, Sidharth Nagar and Nandini Nagar. Principal Manmeet Kakkar stated that ‘we must teach our children to have gratitude in heart for those who serve them and this day reminds us to be kind and respectful towards all those who help us on daily basis’.

