Lord Mahavir Jain Public School, Ambala

The Shri Digamber Jain Sabha, Ambala Cantonment, organised a ‘bhajan sandhya’ in JGSSS, Rai Market, Ambala Cantonment, on Mahavir Jayanti. The programme started with the recitation of ‘Namokar mantra’, which was followed by bhajans by devotional singer Rupeh Jain, who captivated the audience with his beautiful bhajans preaching the philosophy of spiritual freedom and virtue of Jainism. Rahul Jain, DIG, CIFS, Headquarters, New Delhi, was the chief guest and Preeti Jain, Director, Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, New Delhi, was the distinguished guest.

