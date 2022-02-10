Ludhiana schools sign out of online classes, leaving students confused

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 10

The state government recently issued orders to open schools for Class VI onwards. While the orders directed schools to continue with both offline and online modes of teaching, some of the schools have discontinued with the online classes altogether. This has left many students confused.

Gagandeep, a student of Class XII of a school in Sarabha Nagar said, “In my school, the students of the Humanities stream, have been given choice of attending both offline and online classes, whereas those in other streams have been asked to physically attend the classes as they have discontinued the online mode classes completely,” said Gagandeep. He said that there was confusion among the students on this issue.

However, the school authorities maintain that it was not possible for teachers to take both offline and online classes at the same time and that is the reason why online classes have been discontinued after the reopening of schools earlier this week.

“We are not forcing the students to attend the classes physically and they share the work in WhatsApp groups. At the same time, we cannot ask the teachers to take both offline and online classes. When schools are open, teachers will take only offline classes,” said Harmit Kaur Waraich, Principal of Nankana Sahib Public School.