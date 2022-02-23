Ludhiana student Dhanishta shines in talent search exam

School Web Desk

Ludhiana, February 23

Dhanishta Chhabra, a student of Class VIII at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, has got the first national rank in the AglaSem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) 2021-2022 conducted by AglaSem EduTech Private Limited. She will be awarded a certificate of excellence, a gold medal, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for the same.

AglaSem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) is a national-level talent search-cum-scholarship test for classes V to XII in which students are tested on the basis of their science and mathematics knowledge. This test gives them an opportunity to compete with their peers at a national level, and grab scholarships that would help them further their education goals. A total of 800 scholarships amounting to Rs 12.16 lakh have been awarded to top 100 students from each class.