Magic show at Brook field International School, New Chandigarh

A magic show was organised for the students of the school. The kids were happy to see a bird coming out of a piece of cloth, papers turning into flowers and water pumping out of the ears of the fellow students. Director Manav Singla said such activities served as stress busters in the hectic school curriculum. The magician and his team members presented magic tricks. The item on hypnotism was enjoyed by the students. The magician explained to the students that magic was a skill, which could be learnt. The students were curious to know about the tricks. Director Singla thanked the magician for making the morning really magical and entertaining for everyone.