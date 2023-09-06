Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sec 22 A, Chandigarh

World Organ Donation Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation and address and debunk myths related to donating organs. To make the students aware of it, the school organised different activities. Students of Class III to V participated in collage-making activity and Class VI to VIII in poster-making activity.
