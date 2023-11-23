Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22 A, Chandigarh

The school organised a sharing, caring and happiness drive in which students of the Interact Club visited slum areas of Sector 25, Chandigarh. Students distributed candles, diyas and decorative items to children and motivated them to celebrate cracker-free Diwali by lighting candles and lamps. Students also distributed eatables, including fruits, biscuits and daily essentials, like bathing soaps, tooth paste, etc. Stationery items like books and pencil boxes were given to the needy children. Students actively participated in the drive and learnt the importance of sharing.

#Diwali