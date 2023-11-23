Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22 A, Chandigarh

The school organised a sharing, caring and happiness drive in which students of the Interact Club visited slum areas of Sector 25, Chandigarh. Students distributed candles, diyas and decorative items to children and motivated them to celebrate cracker-free Diwali by lighting candles and lamps. Students also distributed eatables, including fruits, biscuits and daily essentials, like bathing soaps, tooth paste, etc. Stationery items like books and pencil boxes were given to the needy children. Students actively participated in the drive and learnt the importance of sharing.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Rescue to take 12-14 hours; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Supreme Court to consider open-court hearing on petitions seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict
‘We will look at it and decide,’ a three-judge Bench tells s...
New regulatory mechanism, penalties for deep fakes: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Govt makes a four-point plan to tackle the threat
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
Pakistani terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter; was an expert in IED-making
The killed terrorist has been identified as Quari who is a P...