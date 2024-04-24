Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22-A, Chandigarh

Burning of dry leaves is a health hazard as it emits smoke that can contain particles and gasses that are toxic or at least irritating, which can cause health issues such as cancer, asthma, and heart disorders. It releases carbon monoxide gas. Carbon monoxide is dangerously hazardous gas. It gets absorbed in blood where it reduces oxygen-carrying capacity of the Red Blood Cells (RBCs) which may lead to death. In order to make students of the school aware of it different activities were performed. Students participated in poster-making and slogan-writing.
