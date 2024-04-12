Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22, Chandigarh

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year on the day of the establishment of the World Health Organisation. On the occasion different activities were organised on the premises of the school. Students took part with enthusiasm in activities of ‘Healthy Best Tiffin’ and ‘Fireless Cooking’. The main aim to organise the competitions was to encourage all students to eat healthy food only to stay healthy and fit.

