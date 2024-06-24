Mahavir School, Sunder Nagar

NCC cadets and NSS volunteers of Mahavir School along with other students of the school participated in the International Yoga Day. One hour yoga practice session was organized for the teachers and students of the school in which all the students performed various yoga activities and made everyone aware through posters, slogan writing and speeches. He gave the message that by doing yoga, we can protect ourselves from every disease not only by keeping our mind healthy but also our body. The Principal of the school Anuradha Jain in her address, talked about the importance of doing yoga every morning and told students to make it an essential part of their life as it gave a feeling of inner energy and peace.
