Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala

A student of the school, Jasleen Kaur Brar, has been selected to participate in the prestigious ISRO Yuvika-2024 programme. The talented student has secured the 54th rank out of 350 students across India, showcasing exceptional dedication and skill. Only eight students from Punjab have been chosen for the esteemed programme, making the accomplishment even more commendable. Principal Dr SS Brar, Vice-Principal TK Brar extended heartfelt congratulations to HoD-STEM Minakshi, in charge lecturer Dr Jyoti Tomar and entire staff members for their unwavering support and guidance that has contributed to the student’s success. This achievement not only reflected the student’s hard work and determination but also highlights the school’s commitment to nurturing talent and excellence. The school continues to inspire and empower students to reach new heights in their academic pursuits and add glories in the pages of the institution’s history.

