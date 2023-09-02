Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, celebrates Sports Day

National Sports Day, dedicated to the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand, was celebrated at the school under the supervision of Balwinder Kaur Gill, Coordinator, Sports Department. Anmolpreet Kaur, a student of Class VIII, while shedding light on the history and importance of thies day in detail, said Major Dhyan Chand received the Padmabhushan award based on his achievements in the hockey world. Students from Jeonwala and surrounding villages reached the school on skates and bicycles.