Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, celebrates Sports Day

National Sports Day, dedicated to the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand, was celebrated at the school under the supervision of Balwinder Kaur Gill, Coordinator, Sports Department. Anmolpreet Kaur, a student of Class VIII, while shedding light on the history and importance of thies day in detail, said Major Dhyan Chand received the Padmabhushan award based on his achievements in the hockey world. Students from Jeonwala and surrounding villages reached the school on skates and bicycles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After historic moon landing, India's maiden sun mission all set for launch today
The Sun expedition comes close on the heels of ISRO's succes...
US President Biden to travel to India on September 7 to attend G20 summit; to have bilateral meeting with PM Modi
They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of R...
'Pregnant' tribal woman in 'relationship with another man' paraded naked by husband in Rajasthan; 8 detained
The incident, caught on camera, is widely criticised by vari...
Skies clear in Sri Lanka's Pallekele, toss expected on time in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match
According to weather.com at 9.09 am IST, there are fewer cha...
Will fight Lok Sabha elections together 'as far as possible': INDIA passes resolution
Says spirit of ‘give and take’ to govern seat-sharing | Khar...