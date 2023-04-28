Malaria Day at AKSIPS, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh

On the occasion of 'World Malaria Day', students and staff of the school pledged to maintain hygienic conditions in their surroundings by preventing the breeding of mosquitoes. Also, they pledged to clean and empty water coolers, pots etc. in their homes to eradicate malaria from its roots. The Health and Hygiene Club talked about the dos and don'ts of preventing malaria.
