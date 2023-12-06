Malwa School, Gidderbaha, district Mukatsar Sahib

The school organised a mini marathon in the memory of Parkash Singh Badal for all schools in Giddarbaha and Bathinda region. More than 150 participants took part in the event. Col Ranbir Singh, Sena Medal, CO of 6 Pb NCC Girls Batalian Malout was the chief guest on the occasion. In the Boys' category, the first position was bagged by Gagandeep Singh of Government High School, Husner. The second position was secured by Vishavdeepsingh of Government Senior Secondary School, Giddarbaha, and third was grabbed by Krish Sethi of Malwa School, Gidderbaha. In the Girls category, Samreet Kaur, Sehajveer Kaur and Bhavjot Kaur, all from Malwa School, bagged the first, second and third prize, respectively. The winners received prize money which will be handed over to them by Sukhbir Singh Badal on the Annual Day of the school.

