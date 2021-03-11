Manal shines in TT tourney

Manal Antal, a student of Class VII of Gurukul Global School Chandigarh, recently participated in the Second Chandigarh Hotweather Table Tennis Tournament, wherein she secured the second position in the U-15 girls singles category, second position in the U-17 girls singles category and third position in the women singles category. School Managing Director Parveen Setya and the Principal Nina Pandey congratulated the winner and applauded her efforts to bring laurels to school.
