Manali DAV pupils stand out

Students of DAV, Manali, participated in the 30th Sub-division level children science congress. As many as 24 schools participated in the event. In senior secondary quiz, senior quiz and junior quiz, Rishita and Anshul, Vartik and Ruhi and Twaresh and Anshul clinched first prize, respectively. In the senior secondary activitiy corner, senior activity corner, Nikhil and Akash grabbed the first prize, respectively. All the students who came first have been selected for the district-level event. Principal RS Rana congratulated the winners.